Minister Somashekar plans a major surgery for century-old K.R. Hospital

August 8, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: There is a serious plan of performing a major surgery on the century-old K.R. Hospital in a bid to find out permanent solution to several problems being faced by the Hospital all these years, said Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekar.

“This subject is discussed in every meeting but yet there is no solution for it. So, I am planning a major surgery for the Hospital. My first priority is to find out solutions if I am re-appointed as the District In-charge of Mysuru,” the Minister said while chairing a review meeting on floods and COVID-19 pandemic situation at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium here yesterday.

Develop or shut it

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra opined that it was better to close down K.R. Hospital following denial of facilities. “The State Government must provide all facilities required to run it systematically. No Governments including the incumbent BJP Government has made honest efforts to find out long lasting solutions to problems confronted by the Hospital. The Government releases money to build new hospital, but it was not showing interest for the renovation of K.R. Hospital. Recently, a mentally challenged woman was sexually assaulted by miscreants but the authorities have failed to take any measure to step up security,” he added .

No reply from Govt.

Replying to this, Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, Dean and Director of Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) informed the meeting that they have already sent a list of medical equipments and the medical staff required for the Institute. But there was no response from the Government so far, he said and added that instructions have come from the Government against the appointment of additional staff in certain departments. The Minister, who intervened, asked Dr. Nanjaraj to give him a list of total number of doctors, nurses, medical equipments required for the Hospital. “I am aware of problems faced by the Hospital and a separate meeting will be called soon to discuss this issue,” he said.

Third wave

Somashekar directed the District Administration to take all precautions so that there should be no shortage of oxygen, ICU and general beds in Government Hospital during the third wave of the pandemic. The District faced acute shortage of medical facilities in second wave and it must not be repeated. “Deputy Commissioner must share information with media daily about the preventive steps taken by the administration to deal with COVID crisis. Already, 80 percent of people living in border villages have been vaccinated. Instruction has been given for 100 percent vaccination coverage. The District Administration is ready even if 5,000 Corona positive cases are reported daily,” he noted.

Co-operate with the Govt.

The Minister said that in order to prevent COVID from spreading in Karnataka, certain strong measures have been taken and every one must follow week-end curfew rules strictly.

District Health Officer Dr. K.H. Prasad said that the Health Department is fully prepared even if 3,000 positive cases are reported daily. As many as 8,000 beds are kept ready of which 17 percent are reserved for children. The identification of malnourished kids has been intensified and treatment has been arranged for those kids as well as steps to improve nutrition level in them.

MLAs S.R. Mahesh, H.P. Manjunath, L. Nagendra and Harshavardhan, MLC Sandesh Nagaraj, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Acting Mayor Anwar Baig, DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham, ZP CEO A.M. Yogesh, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, SP R. Chethan and others were present.

Officer takes away donated items?

K.R. Nagar MLA S.R. Mahesh has alleged that an officer has taken away the equipment donated by RBI Note Printing Press under CSR scheme and meant for District Hospital for COVID-19 management. The RBI had given items worth Rs. 5.98 lakh to District Administration. But the equipment have not reached District Hospital and District Surgeon Dr. Rajeshwari had not replied to his letter in this connection.

Dr. Rajeshwari said that they have informed the RBI authorities that the District Hospital did not want those equipments and the same has been informed to the District Administration.

Intervening, Minister Somashekar sought a direct reply from the District Surgeon without beating around the bush. Since this matter is discussed in every meeting, it is better that she furnished documents stating where those donated equipment had gone without fear.

400 beds ready

Five ICU beds are reserved in each Taluk Hospital. Training has been imparted to doctors and the medical staff on treatment of children in ICUs and its maintenance. Arrangements have been made for 400 beds in the district which included 75 in District COVID Hospital, 153 in Cheluvamba Hospital and 120 in Private Hospitals. Oxygen generating plants are being set up in all important Government Hospitals.—DHO Dr. K.H. Prasad

Clear confusion over Corona deaths

Confusion over COVID deaths has not been cleared yet. Number of BPL families which lost its main earning member to COVID-19 pandemic, will be denied of Rs. 1 lakh ex-gratia compensation announced by the State Government. The District Administration must not conceal the deaths and every death must be audited. —MLA S.R. Mahesh