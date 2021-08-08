Traders soften stand on defying rules

August 8, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Following assurance from Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekar, the city traders have revoked their decision to defy the week-end curfew imposed on eight border districts of Karnataka including Mysuru, which share borders with Kerala and Maharashtra in a bid to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, representatives of various organisations, associations and traders held a meeting at a private hotel and had threatened to open all shops and hotels in K.R. Circle, Devaraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Gandhi Square, Makkaji Chowk and other places today in case the Government failed to withdraw the week-end curfew order by Sunday. Traders had decided to stage a dharna on Devaraj Urs Road if the Police prevent them.

Responding to this, the Minister said none should say to defy the Government’s order as it had been imposed as per the opinion of experts. “Mysureans have questioned the need for imposing the weekend curfew when Case Positivity Rate (CPR) was under control. The same feeling will be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister. Give me two days time to hold talks with the CM,” he added.

In the wake of the Minister’s assurance, traders held another round of meeting where they resolved to follow the weekend curfew rules today. However, they have resolved to go ahead with their original plan of defying orders in case the Government once again imposes weekend curfew in Mysuru district next week.

Earlier, Federation of Mysuru Traders Association had flayed the State Government for its decision to impose weekend curfew on Mysuru district and termed it as ‘unscientific.’ They had opined that this will hamper business. Instead of weekend curfew, the Government can impose night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am.

Traders had gone to the extent of going to jail if Police prevented them from opening the shops across the city today as a mark of protest against the Government’s decision. They had opined that their business had already been hit hard in the last one-and-a-half years following outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

While Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda had given the call to defy the curfew orders, Mysore Travels Association Hon. President B.S. Prashanth had flayed those who sit in air conditioned rooms and take such ‘unscientific’ decisions.

Yoga Federation of Mysuru Vice-President D. Srihari, Mysuru District Tourist Vehicle Drivers and Owners Welfare Association President Nagaraj, Mysuru Textiles and Garments Merchants Association President Ramesh, Mysuru District Distributors Association President Chethan. Kalyan Mantaps Association President K.R. Sathyanarayana, Devaraja Market Tenants Association President S. Mahadev, Film Distributors Association’s Rajaram and others were present.