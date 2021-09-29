September 29, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Contending that theatre icon B.V. Karanth should get global recognition for being the first to give a three-dimensional theatrical experiments, Theatre Director Suresh Anagalli said that it is B.V. Karanth who gave a new direction to the Indian theatre. He was speaking at the seminar on ‘Ranga Bheeshmara Rangaavalokana’ organised as part of the valedictory of the week-long ‘Ranga Bheeshma B.V. Karantha Ranga Namana’ Theatre Fest at Bhoomigeeta in Rangayana premises here on Sunday.

Regretting that B.V. Karanth has not got his right place in global theatre, Suresh Anagalli said that Karanth had understood the pulse of the people by travelling all across the country.

Pointing out that Karanth gave all his expertise for the growth of the theatre, he said that people of all languages used to like Karanth’s plays for their versatility and themes.

Recalling the growth of Karanth from Company plays to NSD (National School of Drama), Suresh Anagalli said that the process of revisiting Karanth has just begun.

Maintaining that Karanth should be given the right status globally through studies and writings, he said that Karanth dedicated his entire life for taking the theatre to the doorsteps of common man.

Senior actor and theatre director Srinivas Prabhu, who spoke on the topic ‘Karanthara Rangabharathadalli Naavu,’ observed that B.V. Karanth should be credited for giving a touch of Indian identity to NSD.

Picture shows artistes of Spinning Tree Theatre Company, Vijayapura, staging the play ‘Anamikana Saavu’ on the concluding day.

Maintaining that Karanth also gave a new direction to Indian theatre while functioning as NSD Director, he said that the influence of western theatre had ruled the roost till then.

Arguing that the winds of change blew in the NSD after Karanth took over as the Director, he said that Karanth must also be credited for giving more opportunities to Southern States.

Recalling his first meeting with Karanth that took place in Bengaluru in 1972, Srinivas Prabhu said that he got an opportunity to take part in the open theatre experiment which was going on then. Asserting that taking part in this rehearsal gave a new turn to his life, Prabhu said that there was a touch of magic in the rehearsals and Karanth used to always excel in Group scenes arrangements. “I continued to learn a lot from Karanth even after I joined NSD. It was Karanth who created a platform for exploring the hidden acting talent in me,” he noted.

Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa said that it is important to remember Karanth for the gigantic contribution that he has made to Indian theatre. Pointing out that Rangayana had celebrated B.V. Karanth’s birth anniversary (Sept. 19) as ‘Bharatiya Ranga Sangeetha Dina’ only for a day, he said that this year the event was celebrated over eight days in order to make Karanth’s birth anniversary more meaningful.

Asserting that the event, which featured staging of plays every day, drew huge public response, he said that he was delighted by the success of the event.

Pointing out that the event also got good reviews from across the country, with the NSD and Bhopal Rangamandala too greeting the Rangayana for staging the event, Cariappa said that he has more plans for next year.

Earlier, senior actor Sundar Raj, who presided over the valedictory, inaugurated the seminar by reciting a song of Purandaradasa, for which Karanth had composed the music.

Bengaluru’s Babukodi B.V. Karanth Ranga Pratishtana Convenor Jayaram Patil, Rangayana Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy and others were present.