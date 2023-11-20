B.Y. Vijayendra accorded warm welcome in Mysuru
B.Y. Vijayendra accorded warm welcome in Mysuru

November 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The newly appointed State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra was given a warm welcome by party workers when he arrived in city on Sunday afternoon for the first time after becoming the State BJP Chief.

Hundreds of party workers, who were waiting at Manipal Hospital junction on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, welcomed Vijayendra by garlanding him with a huge apple garland using a crane and showering flower petals on him. 

Former Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy presented a silver mace to Vijayendra. The party workers raised slogans hailing Vijayendra, his father and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Speaking to presspersons on the occasion, Vijayendra said that the Central BJP leadership has entrusted him with the task of building the party just like a T20 Cricket match as there was  a few months left for the Lok Sabha polls.

Noting that team work is important in politics too just like a cricket match, he said the people were awaiting  that Modi becomes the Prime Minister again at a time when the country is making rapid progress in all fronts.

Stating that he came to limelight when he was tipped to be made the BJP candidate in Varuna Assembly segment  to take on the then Chief Minister Siddharamaiah in the 2018 Assembly polls, Vijayendra asserted that he has received good response from the party workers in all districts that he toured since taking over as the State BJP Chief.

