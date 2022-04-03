Babu Jagjivan Ram’s 115th birth anniversary

April 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking 115th birth anniversary of Freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram, District Administration and Social Welfare Department have jointly organised a programme in which floral tributes will be paid to the statue of Babu Jagjivan Ram, opposite City Railway Station Circle here on Apr. 5 at 9.30 am.

Mayor (in-Charge) Sunanda Palanetra will flag off the procession at 10 am at the Railway Station which will pass through Metropole Circle and reach Kalamandira.

The stage programme at Kalamandira will be inaugurated by District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar at 11 am. Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra will preside. Sunanda Palanetra, MP Pratap Simha, Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) Chairman K.P. Siddalingaswamy, Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig and Karnatak University-Dharwad retired Professor K.R. Durga Das will be the chief guests for the programme, according to a press release from the Social Welfare Department Joint Director.

At T. Narasipur

T. Narasipur Taluk Administration has also organised a programme to mark Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birth anniversary at the Taluk Office premises on Apr. 5 at 11 am.

MLA M. Ashwin Kumar will preside. MLCs C.N. Manjegowda, K.T. Srikantegowda, Dr. Thimmaiah, K.V. Narayanaswamy, Marithibbegowda and A.H. Vishwanath will be present.

Former MLC C. Ramesh will speak on the occasion, according to a press release from the Tahsildar.