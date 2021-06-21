Back in a day ! MUDA Commissioner transferred on Saturday, back on Sunday

June 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, who was transferred to Veterinary Department at Bengaluru on Saturday, was on Sunday orally asked by the State Government not to hand over charge to Sheelavanth M. Shivakumar, who was appointed to his post.

The Government had transferred Shivakumar, who was serving as Joint Director at the Office of the Commissioner of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department at Bengaluru, as the new MUDA Commissioner in place of Dr. Natesh. But in a sudden development on Sunday, the Government is said to have orally instructed both Dr. Natesh and Shivakumar not to hand over charge of their respective posts.

Dr. Natesh confirmed to Star of Mysore today that he received an oral communication from the Government yesterday asking him not to hand over charge. However, he is yet to receive an official communication in writing on his continuance as MUDA Commissioner.