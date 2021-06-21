Back in a day ! MUDA Commissioner transferred on Saturday, back on Sunday
News

Back in a day ! MUDA Commissioner transferred on Saturday, back on Sunday

June 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, who was transferred to Veterinary Department at Bengaluru on Saturday, was on Sunday orally asked by the State Government not to hand over charge to Sheelavanth M. Shivakumar, who was appointed to his post.

The Government had transferred Shivakumar, who was serving as Joint Director at the Office of the Commissioner of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department at Bengaluru, as the new MUDA Commissioner in place of Dr. Natesh. But in a sudden development on Sunday, the Government is said to have orally instructed both Dr. Natesh and Shivakumar not to hand over charge of their respective posts.

Dr. Natesh confirmed to Star of Mysore today that he received an oral communication from the Government yesterday asking him not to hand over charge. However, he is yet to receive an official communication in writing on his continuance as MUDA Commissioner.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching