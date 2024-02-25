Bad condition of road in Ramakrishnanagar I Block

February 25, 2024

Sir,

This picture is of the road intersection of 8th Cross and 2/5 Main at I Block, Ramakrishnanagar. In spite of repeated complaints, it is in this condition for more than 2 months.

This is a busy road with lot of vehicles moving day and night. But nobody is interested to repair this stretch for safety of motorists. I request the authorities to take up the works immediately without further delay.

– Concerned citizen, Ramakrishnanagar, 20.2.2024

