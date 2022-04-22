Bad roads in Vani Vilas Layout
April 22, 2022

Sir,

I would like to bring to the notice of the authorities concerned regarding the recent asphalting of a road in Vani Vilas Layout, Hebbal.

While the roads in whole of Vani Vilas Layout is in dire need of repairs, there is one particular stretch of road which is in extremely poor condition. A month ago asphalting work was carried out but only a partial stretch of the road was asphalted.

I wonder why this partiality? As you can see in the picture, one end of the road was asphalted while the other end of the same road which is completely worn out has not been asphalted. Despite raising this issue multiple times on WhatsApp, MCC e-mail, Janahita website and Star of Mysore, nobody has bothered to repair the road.

– A helpless citizen, Mysuru, 15.4.2022

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “Bad roads in Vani Vilas Layout”

  1. A says:
    April 22, 2022 at 10:54 pm

    Vani Vilas Layout in Hebbal is a microcosm of all the ills facing Mysore city today
    Poor roads
    Dumping of garbage
    Burning of garbage
    Dumping of construction waste
    Flooding during rainy season
    Stray dogs nuisance
    Stray cattle
    Shoddy civic work

  2. XXXX says:
    April 22, 2022 at 11:54 pm

    @A
    That list describes thirid world India!

