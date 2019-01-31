‘Badavara Bandhu’ launched: 4,000 street vendors can avail interest-free loans
News

‘Badavara Bandhu’ launched: 4,000 street vendors can avail interest-free loans

Mysuru: Marking the birthday celebrations of MCDCC Bank (Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Co-operative Central Bank) President and JD(S) leader G.D. Harish Gowda, the State Government’s ambitious ‘Badavara Bandhu’ Scheme was launched in city at a programme organised at the Bank premises on Ashoka Road here this morning.

This Scheme is aimed at extending interest-free loans up to Rs. 10,000 to street vendors in cities and towns across the State for carrying out business.

Under the Scheme, the Bank plans to advance loans to 3,000 beneficiaries in Mysuru city and 1,000 in Chamarajanagar out of which 1,226 beneficiaries have already been identified.

Today, 112 out of 1,226 beneficiaries were issued loan sanction letters by Harish Gowda,  amounting to Rs. 4,02,500.

The beneficiaries are required to return the loan within three months of advancement, failing which they will be charged 10 percent annual interest.

Bank CEO D.B. Lingannaiah, Vice-President Sadananda, GM Vinod Kumar, Directors Subbanna, Dr. Manjegowda and Chikkalli Kumar, Branch Manager Ravi and others were present.

January 31, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching