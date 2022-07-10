Bakrid celebrated in city

July 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Muslim brethren celebrated Bakrid after a gap of three years by offering prayers at the Eidgah Maidan at Tilak Nagar braving rain and cold.

The festival was not observed for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the State Government had banned all types of gatherings.

The attendance at the Eidgah Maidan was less today morning as most community members preferred to offer prayers at various Mosques. Prayers began as early as 6.30 am which went on till 11 am. The prayers at the Eidgah Maidan were led by Sir Khazi of Mysuru Hazarath Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff.

Picture shows Muslim brethren offering prayers at Eidgah Maidan.

Sir Khazi recalled the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim Khaleelulla of his beloved son Prophet Ismail Zabhi Ulla on the advice of Almighty Allah. In the memory of great sacrifice, the animals are sacrificed to please the Almighty.

“The meat will be distributed in three parts — one for ourselves, one for our relatives and another for the poor, irrespective of caste or creed,” the Sir Khazi said.

He also prayed for the welfare of the country and to protect everyone from dreaded diseases. Apart from this, prayers were also offered at Eidgah Maidans in Rajivnagar, Ghousia Nagar and various Mosques on Ashoka Road, Udayagiri, Bharatnagar and other places across the city. Muslim brethren greeted one another to celebrate the festival of sacrifice.

City Police had made elaborate security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents.

Former Corporator Suhail Baig, Congress leader Shoukath Ali Khan, Mohammed Mumtaz Ahmed, Jameel Ahmed Ashrafi, Moulana Abdul Salam Razvi, Wakf Officer Mushtaq Ahmed, Shabnum Sayeed and others took part in the prayers at Eidgah Maidan in Tilak Nagar.