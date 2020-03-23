Banks to provide only essential services

March 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Banks which opened today with limited staff is providing only essential services and customers seeking non-essential services have been asked to use internet banking and respective bank’s mobile application (app).

Canara Bank, Tilaknagar Branch, has asked its customers to postpone their visit to bank for less important works such as updation of passbook, balance enquiry etc.; to use alternate delivery channels such as internet banking, mobile banking, e-info book to the maximum extent; not to accompany friends or family members to the bank unless it is necessary; not to stay in the banking hall once the work is completed; to wear mask; not to visit Bank if sick etc.

The bank is only providing essential services such as cash deposit, cash withdrawal, cheque clearance and Government transactions.

Staff on rotation basis: Though the bank has 11 staff, only three staff is working on rotation basis. Only 5 to 10 customers are being allowed inside the bank at once and they have been asked to follow social distancing.

Sanitiser at ATMs: Lead Bank Manager Venkatachala said that efforts are being made to provide sanitisers at all ATM kiosks in the district soon.

Mysore Merchants Co-op. Bank Ltd: While customers who had come to either deposit cash or withdraw it were being allowed inside the Bank in limited numbers, those seeking non-essential services were not allowed inside the Bank, but the two staff seated outside the bank were providing them services like passbook updation, request for cheque book, etc.

Meanwhile, Indian Banks’ Association has stated that all Banks will undertake only essential services from Mar. 23 onwards and has requested the customers to co-operate.

