‘Banu Mushtaq, Deepa Bhasthi deserve equal honour’

August 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: MLC A.H. Vishwanath has welcomed the selection of International Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year’s Dasara and suggested the State Government to also invite translator Deepa Bhasthi to Mysuru and felicitate her along with Banu Mushtaq, as a mark of unbiased honour for their achievements.

Addressing media persons at Pathrakartara Bhavan in the city this afternoon, he said “Banu Mushtaq has got International Booker Prize conferred every year for a literary work. With this award, for her collection of stories ‘Edeya Hanate’, Banu Mushtaq has elevated Kannada language to international standards. Deepa Bhasthi, who translated Banu Mushtaq’s Kannada book to English, has also been jointly awarded the Booker Prize. Banu Mushtaq has served the people of the State as an advocate, participated in farmer movements and those related to language policy and others,” he said.

Criticising those who are opposing Banu Mushtaq’s selection to inaugurate Dasara, the MLC said that India is a pluralistic country.

“Even those who had served as Ministers, are opposing her selection, which makes very little sense. Former MP Prathap Simha has been very vocal in criticising her selection. It doesn’t behove well for a former MP to speak ill against a woman achiever like Banu Mushtaq,” added Vishwanath, who advised Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka to exercise more restraint while speaking about the achiever.

‘Chamundi Hill belongs to everybody. CM Siddaramaiah and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa must officially speak about the selection of Banu to inaugurate Dasara. Along with Banu Mushtaq, the Government must also invite Deepa Bhasthi. Both must be felicitated in front of Mysore Palace as they deserve equal appreciation of their achievements,” opined Vishwanath.