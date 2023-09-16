Basic Operating Room Personnel training course begins in city

September 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A basic Operating Room Personnel (ORP) training course, organised by DePuy Synthes, began at Hotel Southern Star this morning.

The training course is essential for individuals seeking a career in the operating room and for those already working in the field who want to enhance their skills and knowledge.

It is tailored to meet the specific needs of the staff, including surgical technicians, operating room nurses, surgical assistants, and other healthcare professionals who assist during surgical procedures.

This one-day programme is exclusively designed for orthopaedic operating theatre personnel and over 50 technicians are participating. The programme offers a unique blend of talks, practical workshops, discussions on OT etiquette, insights into the latest trauma implants and hands-on training in basic orthopaedic procedures using bone models.

Some of the sessions include principles of fracture, reduction technique, trauma implants, screw — form and function, plates — form and functions, basic instruments for screw and plate fixation, practical exercise, radiation care for patient and staff, how to read X-rays, principles of management of open fracture.

The sessions are being conducted by renowned orthopaedic surgeons and experienced OT specialist staff.

The distinguished training faculty includes Dr. Shailesh Pai, Dr. Faheem from Mangaluru, Sr. Selvi Manikyam and Sr. Beena Antony.

The Chairman overseeing the course is Dr. N. Nithyanand Rao from Mysuru, who is also the President of Orthopaedic Association of South India Surgeons (OASIS). This educational opportunity is aimed at providing a valuable learning experience for all participants.