Quiet flows Cauvery to TN, alleges MP Pratap Simha

September 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Despite the State Government’s stance that it cannot release Cauvery water from the KRS Reservoir to Tamil Nadu, complying with the directive of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to release 5,000 cusecs of water daily, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has alleged that water is still being released discreetly to the neighbouring State.

“You (media persons) can verify for yourselves by checking the outflow level at the KRS Dam, as a daily release of 5,000 cusecs of water has been ongoing to TN since Sept. 13. I am prepared to launch a struggle in this regard and I am ready to challenge whoever denies the clandestine water release as I have the data,” he said.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a programme held at Rangacharlu Memorial Town Hall in city this morning, MP Simha said, “There is 12 tmcft of water available at Hemavathi Dam in Hassan district, while Harangi (Kodagu) and Kabini (Mysuru) dams have gone dry. In such a situation, water should not be released under any circumstances. It should be conserved for drinking needs.”

“Water is being released to TN only to appease the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the ruling party in that State that is a part of the I.N.D.I.A. set up. Our Chief Minister Siddharamaiah should communicate with his TN counterpart M.K. Stalin and clarify the present status. If they can welcome Stalin with open arms during the recent meeting of I.N.D.I.A (a Congress-led allies meeting) in Bengaluru, can’t they speak to him? If that happens, the dispute can be resolved, can’t it?” asked MP Simha.

Simha also dismissed the possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in the Cauvery dispute, as the Central Government is not connected to the matter. “Even those with basic political knowledge would not seek the Prime Minister’s involvement in resolving this dispute,” said Simha.

The Tamil Nadu Government has approached the Supreme Court and it should be effectively addressed by the State Government by presenting the case convincingly and explaining the current situation in the Apex Court. Instead of that, PM Modi should not be brought into every issue, Simha said.

Not in favour of Simple Dasara : Regarding the renewed demand for a simple Dasara 2023 festival due to the drought situation in the State, MP Simha clarified that he would not support such demands. He defended the annual celebration while maintaining tradition and without compromising on the scale of events, as the festival would be incomplete otherwise.

Simha also responded to reports about his recent meeting with JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, where he sought blessings by touching the former Prime Minister’s feet. “I have a practice of seeking the blessings of elders by touching their feet, which I have done with Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, AICC President M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, and many other leaders,” said Simha, defending his gesture.

Simha claimed not to be aware of Hindu activist Chaitra Kundapura, who has been arrested along with several associates on charges of ‘cash for ticket’ racket.