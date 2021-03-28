Be careful for next six months, warns noted cardiologist, Dr. Manjunath

March 28, 2021

State’s highest COVID positive rate worries Government

Bengaluru: Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, has warned that the current COVID-19 pandemic will continue for another six months and people must protect themselves by taking vaccination.

“People must take utmost care as COVID-19 second wave has begun. Lockdown is not the panacea to check the pandemic and it was also not required,”Dr. Manjunath said here yesterday.

He said the Government of India had clamped complete lockdown on the entire nation last year as it was not prepared to check the spread of the contagion. However, now the Government was fully geared up to meet the situation. This virus will usually stay for two years, he added.

Already, one year has passed and it may continue for another six months. Safety protocols must be strictly followed by citizens by wearing masks, maintaining social distance and washing hands frequently.

Take vaccine for protection

Suggesting people to take the vaccine, Dr. Manjunath said people were under wrong notion that they will not get Coronavirus if they take vaccine. It is not true as they may test positive in case they come in contact with Corona positive patients. Two vaccines, which were approved by the Government, were safe to take without any side effects, he added.

High COVID-19 positive rate

Meanwhile, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar has said that COVID-19 positive cases were increasing in all States and it was an indication of the beginning of second wave. As many as eight to ten States have more active cases. There were about 2.84 lakh cases in Maharashtra, 24,000 in Kerala, 22,000 in Punjab and 19,000 in Karnataka. If they failed to curb activities, danger was imminent, he said.

The Minister pointed out that the State’s positivity rate of 1.6 percent was more than national average which was not a good sign. They must take this seriously. More than one lakh tests were conducted daily.

As far as vaccination coverage among health care workers and frontline workers, Bidar has achieved 113%, Dharwad 107% and Gadag has achieved103%. Bengaluru Urban, Bagalkot, Davangere and Koppal have achieved 61%, 64%, 65% and 65% respectively. So far, 2.22 lakh frontline warriors have been vaccinated with first dose. As many as 3.24 lakh healthcare workers have been given the 2nd dose.

A total of 16.18 lakh senior citizens above 60 years have been vaccinated and 4.70 lakh persons aged above 45 years with comorbidities have received the jabs. Coverage among 60 plus and performance of districts is as follows: Chitradurga 37%, Ramanagar 37.8%, Chamarajanagar 38% and Koppal% percent. In 2-3 days State will receive 12 lakh more doses, Minister Dr. Sudhakar noted.