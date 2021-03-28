Modi’s will power and Army’s grit forced Chinese troops out, says MP

March 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political will and the courage of the Indian Army, drove the Chinese Army from the country’s borders, BJP Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya, who is also Bengaluru South MP, said that Modi has scripted a new horizon for the country through his work.

He was speaking at ‘Yodha Namana’ programme (a tribute to soldiers) organised jointly by BJP’s Mysuru City and District Yuva Morcha Units at the BJP office in Chamarajapuram here yesterday.

Stating that the Modi Government has launched a massive programme to improve the infrastructure at the country’s border with China, Surya said that the Chinese Government which got upset over this, attempted to transgress the country’s border. But the alert and strong Indian Army thwarted all Chinese attempts and succeeded in driving out the Chinese forces from across the border, he said.

Noting that while the Indian Government conceded that 20 of its soldiers have lost their lives in the military action to drive out the Chinese forces, China had falsely maintained that there was no casualties on its side. But China could not hide its falsehood for long, when it was discovered that more than 40 Chinese soldiers had died. The number of casualties on the Chinese side shows the strength of the Indian Army, he said.

Pointing out that ‘Yodha Namana’ programme is being held nationally, the MP said that Mysuru has earned the distinction of organising the first such programme in the country.

Ex-serviceman Chandrakant Talwar from Vijayapura district, who is currently serving at Metagalli Police Station, Pugu K. Head of Madikeri, who is serving at Devaraja Traffic Police Station, H.C. Havaldar Shivaraju, Ratnakar Nayak of Chikkamagalur district and K.C. Jayachandra, who is serving at the city’s Vijayanagar Police Station, were felicitated on the occasion.

Earlier, Tejasvi Surya was brought in an open-jeep procession from Ramaswamy Circle to the BJP office.

MLA L. Nagendra, BJP Yuva Morcha City and District office-bearers Sandeepkumar, Jayashankar, Ajit Hegde, V. Somasundar, Kiran Gowda and Vijayakumar, District BJP President Mangala Somashekar and others were present.

Avail Government facilities

MP Tejasvi Surya has advised Brahmin community members to avail all Government facilities extended to the community.

Addressing a programme organised by the District Brahmins Yuva Vedike at Srirama Mandira in Krishnamurthypuram here yesterday, Surya said that Brahmin community members should not shy away from availing Government benefits.

Stressing on the need for community organisation, he expressed happiness that Brahmin Community is getting organised at the State-level.

MP Tejasvi Surya, State BJP Yuva Morcha President Sandeep Kumar and General Secretary Ajit Hegde were felicitated on the occasion.

City and District Brahmins Association President D.T. Prakash, Brahmin Development Board Director M.R. Balakrishna, Corporator M.V. Ramprasad, Mysuru District Brahmin Yuva Vedike Office-bearers Mullur Guruprasad, H.N.Sridhar Murthy, Vikram Iyengar, Ajay Shastri, K.R. Satyanarayan, Gopal Rao, Vijayakumar and others were present during the occasion.