Exam for Assistant Public Prosecutors’ appointment held

March 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The written exam for appointment to 124 posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor cum Assistant Government Pleader was held at three centres in city today.

The centres were — Maharaja’s PU College on JLB Road, Maharani’s Girls PU College on N.S. Road and Government PU College at Vontikoppal. A total of 1,176 candidates had registered for the exam in city centres.

The exam, which  was conducted by Karnataka Examinations Authority, was held in two sessions — First paper from 10 am to 1.30 pm and the second paper from 2 pm to 5 pm.

As a security measure, City Police had clamped prohibitory orders in 200-mts radius around the three centres from 6 am till 6 pm today. Also, all photocopy shops in the vicinity of the centres were ordered to shut down during the exam.

