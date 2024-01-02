Be ready to keep Covid-19 under check: DC

January 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra has instructed the Officers of Health and Family Welfare Department to make all preparations to tackle the spread of new COVID-19 variant in the district.

Addressing the Health and Family Welfare Department officials at a meeting held at his Office yesterday, DC said “With the rise in COVID cases the tests should be conducted in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Government and if the person tests positive for the virus, the hospitals should be ready to admit them for treatment.”

The beds, oxygen supplies, oxygen plants, drugs and ambulances should be in better condition and cleanliness and all required facilities to treat inpatients should be made at the District Hospital and Taluk General Hospitals.

By adhering to COVID safety norms, it is essential for the general public to prevent the spread of the virus. Those suffering from cold, cough, respiratory ailments, fever and headache should consult doctor, without getting panicked over their health condition, advised the DC.

Explaining about Covid scenario, District Health Surveillance Officer Dr. Mahadev Prasad said “Mysuru district has 84 active cases, with 25 fresh cases registered on Sunday (Dec. 31, 2023) alone. 20 COVID patients are under treatment at the hospital.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner R. Lokanath, ZP Chief Executive Officer K.M. Gayathri, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy and other Officers were present.