Beautification of Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji Circle in Kuvempunagar begins

July 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The works have begun on beautification and development of Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji Circle near Jagadamba Petrol Bunk on Vishwamanava Double Road in Kuvempunagar here.

The Circle that connects five roads is named after late pontiff of Tumakuru Siddaganga Mutt Sri Shivakumara Swamiji. It is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.5 crore and the idol planned to be installed at the centre of the Circle will be a reflection of Anna and Akshara Dasoha (Education and Food) that embodies the practices of the Mutt, that is still being carried to date.

“The previous Mayor Sunanda Phalanetra had sanctioned Rs. 1.5 crore out of Rs. 24 crore Chief Minister’s Special Grants for the beautification and development of this Circle,” said incumbent Mayor Shivakumar to Star of Mysore.

Picture shows an artist’s impression of the Circle after beautification.

The project estimate was prepared by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the tender was awarded to a contractor named Venkatasubbaiah. The work was launched a week ago, said Mayor Shivakumar.

The Circle will be developed to facilitate vehicle drivers to take a free left turn, besides designing the opening of Aniketana Road, Vishwamanava Double Road and Somani College Road, with stone. It is intended to open the Circle by forthcoming Dasara festival, added Mayor Shivakumar.

