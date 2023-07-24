Become an expert in fire and safety with MIFSE

July 24, 2023

100 percent job guarantee; 17,500 professionals trained since 2007 working in India, abroad

Mysore/Mysuru: There is a growing demand for professionals in fire and safety departments due to the vital role fire safety plays in preventing accidents and ensuring the safety of individuals and properties.

A well-trained safety officer possesses the skills to identify hazards, implement preventive measures and handle emergency situations efficiently. These professionals play a crucial role in eliminating fire risks from workplaces, ensuring the safety of both employees and visitors.

The demand for fire and safety professionals extends beyond industries and factories, creating numerous career opportunities in this field. To pursue a successful career in fire and safety, it is essential to receive quality education and training from a reputable institution.

Mangalore Institute of Fire and Safety Engineering (MIFSE) is recognised as the No.1 institution for safety courses in India, offering excellent education and safety training. Established in 2007, MIFSE aims to provide affordable, high-quality education in Fire and Safety.

MIFSE offers a wide range of courses, including Fire and Safety, Fire and Industrial Safety, Health and Safety Engineering, Petrochemical, Oil & Gas Safety, and Safety and Management streams. All courses provided by MIFSE are 100 percent job-oriented, with guaranteed placements.

Boosting career prospects

Students who have completed their diploma, ITI or any degree can significantly increase their career prospects with a certification from MIFSE. The institute has successfully trained over 17,500 professionals since 2007, with 100 percent placements in India and abroad. With 10 branches across key cities, including Mysuru, Bengaluru, Udupi and Shivamogga, MIFSE aims to create globally competent professionals in Fire, Health, Safety and Environment. It offers quality education through various programmes, including Diplomas, PG Diplomas, Advanced Diplomas, International Certifications and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) courses.

Students can also opt for a three-month crash course, which also comes with a 100 percent job guarantee. Moreover, students can avail of an on-the-spot discount of Rs. 10,000. MIFSE ensures top-notch education in various safety streams with approvals from Mangalore University, University of Mysore and Bengaluru City University.

A career in fire and safety holds immense potential and relevance in India’s industrial landscape. By enrolling in MIFSE’s quality training programmes, you can equip yourself with the necessary skills and knowledge to become an expert fire and safety professional.

Ample opportunities…

Fire and Safety is immediately thought of by many as the ‘Fire and Emergency Services Department.’ However, it goes beyond just being a fire-fighting force. It takes a step ahead of the fire-fighting department and it is about creating awareness among employees and workers in industries, factories and organisations to prevent accidents and incidents.

Its focus is on providing guidance to ensure that mishaps and accidents do not occur in the workplace. Starting from the position of Safety Assistant, there are job opportunities in this field up to the level of Safety Supervisor, Safety Technician, Safety Engineer and Deputy General Manager-Safety. There are employment opportunities with salaries exceeding Rs. One lakh per month.

For more information, students can visit https://mifse.com/ or the institute’s offices at second floor of CP Complex, Pumpwell Circle, Mangaluru or Raj Towers third floor in Udupi City Bus Stand.