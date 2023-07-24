Mysore Wadiyars patronised arts and artistes: Pejawar Seer

July 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: “The Wadiyars of Mysore patronised all forms of arts and artistes. It is important to remember their services at all times,” opined Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji while speaking at a function organised at Sri Krishna Gana Sabha in Gokulam to commemorate the 105th birth anniversary of Sri Jayachamaraja (JC) Wadiyar on Saturday.

‘When Sri Krishna used to play his flute, nature used to respond with joy. I am happy that Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar’s birthday is being celebrated in his presence,” said the Pejawar Seer

Sri Krishna Gana Sabha President B.S. Sridhara Raje Urs said that it was his long time wish that Sri Pejawar Seer visit Sri Krishna Gana Sabha which has been fulfilled today. He also disclosed that Seer of Kappadi Mutt Sri Varchasvi Siddalinga Raje Urs has announced a donation of Rs. 3 lakh next year with a photograph of Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and said that programmes will be organised in his name. Floral tributes were offered to portrait of JC Wadiyar.

A classical music programme by Vid. N.R. Prashanth was also held along with Vidu. Pruthvi Bhaskar on violin, Tumkur Ravishankar on mridanga and Vid. Sharath Kaushik on ghata.

Corporator S.B.M. Manju and others were present.