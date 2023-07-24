Rain intensifies in Kodagu; Normal life disrupted

July 24, 2023

Madikeri/Mysuru: Monsoon has significantly intensified in Kodagu, with the region experiencing heavy to very heavy rains for the past three to four days. As a result, the reservoirs downstream of the catchment areas are witnessing a substantial increase in water inflow.

The Cauvery River has regained life in Kodagu even as 25,500 cusecs of water is being released from Harangi Dam. There is an inflow of 21,740 cusecs this morning. In all, there are 13 rain constellations namely Krithika, Rohini, Mrigasira, Ardra, Punarvasu, Pushya, Ashlesha, Magha, Purva, Uttara, Hasta, Chitra, and Swati. It is the Pushya constellation that is lashing across Kodagu now.

The district has experienced a delayed start to the monsoon, and the possibility of heavy rainfall for another five days is predicted. The hilly terrains and river catchment areas are causing anxiety among the residents due to the threat of landslides and flooding.

The ongoing heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life in the district, causing roads to be inundated. Particularly, Bhagamandala, where the river Cauvery originates and the areas where Lakshmanatheertha River flows in the South, have faced flooding. Since Friday evening, the relentless downpour, accompanied by strong winds, has forced people to remain indoors, unable to venture outside and anxiously watching the situation unfold.

The Bhagamandala-Ayyangeri road was submerged while in the interior areas of Bhagamandala hobli, the road at Donikadu in Benguru village was completely submerged by the Cauvery River.

Powerful winds have uprooted numerous trees and electric poles across the district, severely affecting transportation. A massive tree fell near Madikeri town, blocking the road to Abbey Falls and Mandalapatti, and also causing two electric poles to collapse. Tourists who had come to see the Abbey Falls were stranded for over three hours.

The volume of water in the Cauvery increased and the road was partially submerged by the gushing waters in Cheri-yaparambu village. The blocked road between Madikeri and Mandalapatti left around a hundred passengers stranded, including both locals and travellers. Fortunately, with the combined efforts of the Police, CESC (Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation), and the public, the tree was eventually removed to restore smooth transportation.

Another incident in Haisodlur village in Ponnampet taluk saw a large tree falling on a house, bringing down an electric pole as well. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported in these incidents.

In response to the severe weather conditions, the Kodagu District Administration declared a holiday for Schools and Colleges today (Monday). Additionally, the Napoklu-Madikeri Road is also at risk of flooding. Residents living near the riverbed in Karadigodu-Nelliahudikeri limits have been advised to relocate to safer places to ensure their safety.

The District Administration is making arrangements to open relief centres in case the water levels continue to rise, considering the ongoing forecasts of heavy rainfall. Many houses have already suffered damages due to uprooted trees and heavy winds.

The rain-related incidents have resulted in the damage of hundreds of electricity poles, leading to disruptions in power supply across the entire district. Meanwhile, the water level at Chiklihole Dam in Kodagu has reached its maximum capacity, necessitating water release into the river.

However, amidst the challe-nging conditions, there is some relief for farmers as the inflow to both Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna and Kabini Dam in H.D. Kote has increased significantly due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas.

Cumulative rainfall from January 2023 until now: 1,310.47 mm

Last year’s average was 1,869.78 mm

In Kodagu, as of 8.30 am today (July 24), it has rained an average of 118.77 mm in the past 24 hours. On the same day last year, the rainfall was 14.02 mm. From January until now, the total rainfall in the region has been 1,310.47 mm, whereas during the same period last year, it was 1,869.78 mm.

In Madikeri taluk, today’s average rainfall is 173.43 mm, whereas on the same day last year, it was 26.95 mm. The cumulative rainfall from January until now stands at 1923.37 mm, compared to last year’s 2618.21 mm.

In Virajpet taluk, the average rainfall today is 76.25 mm, and last year on the same day, it was 7 mm. The total rainfall from January until now in this region has been 977.58 mm, whereas during the same period last year, it was 1481.37 mm.

In Somwarpet taluk, today’s average rainfall is 106.63 mm, whereas on the same day last year, it was 8.10 mm. The cumulative rainfall from January until now in this region has been 1030.46 mm, compared to last year’s 1509.77 mm.

The following are the recorded rainfall figures in various hoblis (localities) in the district: Madikeri Kasaba – 158.60 mm, Napoklu – 151.20 mm, Sampaje – 186.50 mm, Bhagamandala – 197.40 mm, Virajpet Kasaba – 68.40 mm, Hudikeri – 87.60 mm, Srimangala – 91 mm, Ponnampet – 85 mm, Ammathi – 69.50 mm, Balele – 56 mm, Somwarpet Kasaba – 134.20 mm, Shanivarasanthe – 89.60 mm, Shantalli – 215 mm, Kodlipet – 78 mm, Kushalnagar – 47 mm and Suntikoppa – 76 mm.