This 12-year-old work on Town Hall parking lot is a Public Disgrace

July 24, 2023

Ahead of Dasara, MCC Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner inspect multi-level parking

Mysore/Mysuru: Come Dasara, the Town Hall parking lot is thrown open for public but closes after the festival ends. This has been in practice by the civic body since 2018.

With this year’s Dasara festival to be inaugurated on Oct. 15 and the High-Power Committee meeting to be held in the State capital by month end, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy and MCC Deputy Commissioner (Development) Sindhu visited the spot this morning and carried out an inspection.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Sindhu said that major structural works of the multi-level parking lot in Town Hall in the heart of city is nearing completion and the ongoing ramp works will be completed in a fortnight.

Pointing out that installation of fire extinguishers and safety equipment, electrical works and minor civil works on toilets has to be done and will be taken up shortly, she said that tenders are invited for electrical and other works.

Noting that only the first floor was used during last year’s Dasara, she said that now both the basement and first floor of the parking lot will be made available before this year’s Dasara.

Referring to water-logging and seepage in the basement which led to a lot complaints during last year’s Dasara, she said that the seepage has now been completely plugged by taking up necessary civil works.

“The entry to the parking lot will be from the gate facing Gandhi Square and exit from the gate near Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Statue. The parking fee structure has not yet been decided and the higher authorities will discuss the matter in due course and fix the parking fees,” MCC Dy. Commissioner (Development) Sindhu said adding that the parking lot facility will be available for public service by Dasara. The works of the ambitious parking lot began way back in 2011 and even after 12 long years, the facility is used only temporarily during Dasara.

Now since we have a new Government in Karnataka headed by Siddharamaiah of Mysuru as the Chief Minister, can the citizens hope to use the multi-level parking facility on a full-time basis?

When our reporter asked senior citizens about this longest ongoing public work by the MCC, the response was by remembering MCC Commissioners like A.B. Ibrahim and Dr. C.G. Betsurmath. — Ed