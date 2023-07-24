Old DC Office to be a Museum: H.K. Patil
Old DC Office to be a Museum: H.K. Patil

July 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Tourism Minister H.K. Patil announced this afternoon that there are plans to convert the old DC Office into a Museum. Given the current vacant status of the DC Office and its appealing structural design, it seems like an ideal location for a Museum, he said.

Speaking at a press con-ference held at the Mysuru Palace Board, he said, “I will discuss the matter with Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and take a decision accordingly.”

Minister Patil also raised concerns about the eastern wing of the Mysore Palace, which has been closed for a decade, housing the Treasury of the Department of Archeology, Heritage and Museums. He expressed his dissatisfaction with keeping rare artefacts hidden from the public, stating, “What is the point in closing off such precious objects? They should be open to the public and tourists.”

He further emphasised that the plan is to showcase the art and culture of Mysuru and Karnataka region through these objects in the Museum.

Moreover, the Minister addressed the issue of tourists facing difficulties during the Dasara festival. To provide better assistance, there is a proposal to establish a Tourist Police system during Dasara. Additionally, they plan to introduce QR codes, allowing tourists to access information about tourist spots and their histories at a reasonable price.

For further development, Minister Patil has formed a committee led by Deputy Commissioner to utilise the vacant 80-acre area of Dasara Exhibition Grounds. The committee has been tasked with submitting a report within 20 days of its formation.

