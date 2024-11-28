BEL donates 30 e-autos to MCC

November 28, 2024

Mysuru: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bengaluru, donated 30 e-autos under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) this morning.

Out of the new 30 e-autos, 25 will be utilised for door-to-door garbage collection and the other five e-autos will be utilised for fogging. The e-vehicles were handed over to MCC Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff by BEL Director Vikram and General Manager Chethan Patil.

MCC Assistant Executive Engineer (Vehicle) (I/C) K.S. Mruthyunjaya, Environmental Officers, Health Inspectors and others were present. It may be recalled that ICICI Bank through its CSR funds had donated 15 e-autos a couple of months ago. MCC now has 45 e-vehicles which will drastically reduce fuel expenditure to the MCC.