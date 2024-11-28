Yogeshwar’s remarks on JD(S) MLAs spark row

November 28, 2024

Mysuru: Newly elected Congress MLA from Channapatna, C.P. Yogeshwar has claimed that JD(S) MLAs are feeling insecure and worried about their political future, especially after his victory in the Channapatna by-election.

He pointed to the loss of the seat by Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, as an indication of the party’s declining influence.

In an interview with a Kannada news channel yesterday, Yogeshwar discussed his earlier statement about potentially bringing JD(S) MLAs into the Congress, should the party High Command approve.

He asserted that the JD(S) had lost the Channapatna seat under the leadership of H.D. Devegowda and H.D. Kumaraswamy and that the by-election results showed a clear rejection of JD(S) in the Old Mysuru region.

“The by-poll results show that people from all communities have rejected the JD(S). I have advised JD(S) MLAs to consider their political future and decide whether to leave their party. It’s up to them, but I will try to bring them into Congress if given the go-ahead. However, neither the KPCC President nor other top leaders have tasked me with this,” he said.

Yogeshwar also noted that many JD(S) legislators, including Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, have expressed their dissatisfaction with the party leadership and are concerned about their future. He urged them to make a decision soon for their political well-being.

Puttaraju hits back

The controversy surrounding Yogeshwar’s remarks sparked a sharp reaction from senior JD(S) leader C.S. Puttaraju. At a press conference in Mandya yesterday, Puttaraju challenged Yogeshwar to act on his statements about luring JD(S) MLAs into Congress.

“If Yogeshwar is serious, let him try to ‘touch’ even a single JD(S) MLA. This is nothing but his attempt to repeat the illegal purchase of MLAs, a tactic he has used before with money he acquired dishonestly,” Puttaraju said.

He further criticised Yogeshwar for making irresponsible comments about senior JD(S) leaders like H.D. Devegowda and H.D. Kumaraswamy, who, he claimed, have made significant contributions to the State’s development. Puttaraju advised Yogeshwar to focus on his own constituency’s development rather than engaging in petty politics.