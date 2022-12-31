Bengaluru, Mangaluru power consumers to pay less
News

Bengaluru, Mangaluru power consumers to pay less

December 31, 2022

No such concession for CESC consumers as Corporation is ‘under loss’

Bengaluru: There is some good news for households this New Year. From Jan. 1, consumers in  Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and Mangalore Electricity Supply Corporation (MESCOM) limits will shell out less on electricity bills.

Karnataka Energy Minister Sunil Kumar has tweeted, “The consumers will benefit directly from the reduction in price of power.” Power rates had gone up in Karnataka on Oct. 1, 2022, in the wake of rising coal rates and other costs.

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has slashed the fuel and power purchase cost adjustment charges. This will be in effect till March 31.  The order was issued on Dec. 22. In BESCOM limits, consumers will pay 37 paise less per unit while in MESCOM it will be 39 paise.

However, consumers of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Hubli Electricity Supply Company (HESC) and Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESC) will have to pay 19 paise more per unit, 22 paise and 20 paise, respectively. According to the Energy Department, CESC, HESC and GESC are under severe losses and as such, the rate has not been passed onto the consumer.

The reduction comes ahead of Assembly elections which are a few months away and also in the backdrop of the recently held Global Investors Meet and Bengaluru Tech Summit which laid stress on the generation of green energy. The proposal is not a part of the user fee and fuel cost adjustment charges, but to reduce the tariff for the next financial year, the billing cycle of which starts in April.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching