K-SET exams: UoM Academic Council members sore over Govt’s move

December 31, 2022

Mysuru: Members of University of Mysore (UoM) Academic Council have taken a dig at the decision of the State Government to conduct Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) exams through Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

The members raised their objections during the meeting of the Academic Council organised at the Varsity yesterday, under the Chairmanship of Acting Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. H. Rajashekar, who had served as K-SET Coordinator earlier.

Shashikumar, a member of the Council vented his ire over the VC being nonchalant by not issuing clarifications to the allegations made by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, that has even brought disrepute to the Varsity. The VC should have cleared the air at the earliest, he insisted.

When Acting VC Prof. Rajashekar sought to convince the members saying that he had clarified the matter with the MP, Shashikumar who wasn’t satisfied with the reply demanded the Acting VC as to why he didn’t issue a press release.

Continuing, some of the members questioned the rationale behind discussing about the particular subject as it is under probe. However, Dean of Faculty of Science Prof. Basavaraju found no fault in deliberating over the subject. He also sought to know whether it was justifiable to conduct the meeting under the Chairmanship of Prof. Rajashekar, who himself is facing the charges of irregularities in K-SET exam.

MLC C. N. Manjegowda, who was also in the meeting, sought to clarify saying, “It’s just an allegation and Prof. Rajashekar is not found guilty. Let court decide.”

Guest lecturers: The meeting also consented to the decision of forwarding the proposal of regularising the services of guest lecturers with 15 years of service to the Government. In addition, the members also urged to write to the Government over the lack of teaching and non-teaching faculty at the Varsity.

For the rules over new recruitments, MLC Manjegowda said “I don’t have any objection, but who is going to do recruitments? Has the court ordered to consider the services of guest lecturers working for 15 years? If so, what action has been taken on the order?”

Endorsing the MLC, Prof. H.T. Basavarajappa informed the meeting that ‘the court has ordered to regularise the services of 30 guest lecturers. The Government has to decide.’

In his reply, the acting VC said “The Government recruits Assistant Professors as per the UGC regulations, but it is the prerogative of the Government again to take a call on regularisation, despite court order.”

Manjegowdda said “We have been raising the issues on behalf of the oppressed, at the Legislative Council and Assembly. Along with the recruitment of fresh candidates, the old candidates should also be considered.”

The acting VC promised to bring the deliberations to the notice of the Government.

University of Mysore Registrar (Administration) V.R. Shylaja, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. A. P. Gnana Prakash, Finance Officer Sangeetha Gajanana Bhat and others were present at the meeting.