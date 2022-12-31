First for electricity distribution company in Karnataka: CESC security systems bag ISO certifications

December 31, 2022

Mysuru: The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited, a fully Government-owned Electrical Distribution Company catering to Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Hassan has bagged two ISO certifications — ISO 9001-2015 and ISO 27001-2013.

Organisations such as ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation) exist to keep a level playing field across the world and are in place to ensure consistency and quality.

An ISO certification certifies that a management system, manufacturing process, service, or documentation procedure has all the requirements for standardisation and quality assurance.

ISO is an independent, non-governmental, international organisation that develops standards to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems. ISO certifications exist in many areas of industry, from energy management and social responsibility to medical devices. Each certification has separate standards and criteria and is classified numerically.

Information Security Management of Data Centre

NQA, an International ISO certifying body based in the United Kingdom has conferred ISO 9001-2015 to CESC for Quality Management of its Data Centre and Consumer Complaint Handling and ISO 27001-2013 for Information Security Management of Data Centre at CESC.

The ISO 9001 family refers to quality management and is among ISO’s best-known standards, and it defines the criteria for meeting several quality management principles. It helps businesses and organisations be more efficient and improve customer satisfaction.

The ISO 27001-2013 certification lays out best practices for how organisations should manage their data. It outlines how companies should manage information security risk by creating an information security management system. This approach demands executive leadership while embedding data security at all organisational levels.

CESC is the first in adopting new technologies and innovations and it is the first DISCOM (Distribution Company) in Karnataka to get ISO Certification. CESC adopted Smart Grid technology way back in 2014 when it was a new concept in the country. CESC also introduced Distribution Transformer Lifecycle Management Software (DTLMS) in 2016 for the effective management of critical assets, said a press release from CESC.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy said that the international certifications were awarded for security systems, cyber security and system management. “We have got confirmation on the receipt of certifications on Dec. 22, 2022. The certification was handed over to us by Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar at Shakthi Bhavan in Bengaluru on Dec. 30,” he said.