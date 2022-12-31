Mock drill on LNG tanker mishap tests readiness of Firemen, NDRF

December 31, 2022

Mysuru: The city’s AG&P LCNG station in Hebbal Industrial Area of the city, held a mock drill near Rane Madras Factory in Hebbal Industrial area this morning to facilitate professional exchange of SOPs (standard operating procedures), ideas and actual response mechanisms for Pre and Post emergency/disaster scenario in the case of LNG (Liquefied natural gas) tanker mishaps.

The drill was conducted in association with NDRF, DDMA, Stakeholders and Mutual Aid partners.

The drill was held with an objective to teach life saving and rescue techniques to the public, staff and others to enable them to be life savers at the time of emergencies and to have clarity and better understanding of the roles and responsibility of all stakeholders.

The drill focused on the immediate measures to be taken in case of LNG tanker mishaps and possible Gas leak, such as asking Electricity department to cut off power supplies in the vicinity, the Fire department for cooling the LNG tanker by using foam type fire tenders, calling nearby Primary Health Centres and other healthcare facilities and ambulance for rescuing and shifting of the injured, calling the district administration for necessary help, the Police and RTO officials for traffic control and barricading the roads nearby, calling the CMC (City Municipal Council) for immediate rescue and relief operations, etc., The other measures included setting up of Incident Command Post (ICP), first aid treatment, asking the public not to go towards the incident spot, evacuation of people residing within 65 mtr. radius of the incident spot and arrest of Gas leakage by Fire and Emergency Services and AG&P team with support from NDRF team.

The drill featured spraying of the foam on the mishap involved tanker and nearby areas for keeping the area cool so that no fire occurs, providing first aid to the injured, rushing of the injured to nearby hospitals, arrest of leakage from the overturned tanker, parking of all support services, traffic control and managing local public etc.,

Staff of Hebbal Fire station, AG&P LCNG Station, Rane Madras Ltd., Urban Primary Health Centre, Hebbal, Vijayanagar Police station, Automotive Axles Ltd., and others were present.