MDJA Calendar and Diary released

December 31, 2022

MCC must adopt online services: Hotelier P.V. Giri

Mysuru: The 2023 Calendar and the Annual Diary, donated by Hotelier P.V. Giri to Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA), was released at an event held at Pathrakartara Bhavan in city this morning.

Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra K.B. Ganapathy released the calendar and the diary.

Mayor Shivakumar, Siddharta Group Chairman P.V. Giri and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman Yashaswi S. Somashekar were the chief guests. The event was presided over by MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar (RK).

Urging Mayor Shivakumar to adopt online services wherever possible at the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Giri said that online services will eliminate room for errors and MCC’s functions can be streamlined without revenue pilferage and error-prone human intervention. “The MCC can request help from IT behemoth Infosys which has experience in creating many such software systems for global companies and Governments,” he opined.

No-contact system needed

“I came to Mysuru in 1980 and from then till 2005, I spent 80 percent of my time promoting my hotel business and doing related work and I spent 20 percent of the time paying my utility bills, power bills, Municipality documentation and others. But now, I spent 60 percent of my time for the business and 40 percent of my time running around the MCC, facing cumbersome procedures that can actually be simplified,” he said.

The MCC must look to establish a no-contact system of payments wherever possible and this will save a lot of time and be convenient to the public, Giri added. He also called for concrete steps to promote tourism in Mysuru. He regretted that though Mysuru is the second biggest city after Bengaluru, Mysuru does not have its own Minister.

Responding to the request, Mayor Shivakumar noted that some of the services at the MCC have gone online. “We will contact Infosys and will try and implement online systems wherever possible,” he assured.

Rs. 50 lakh in MCC Budget

The Mayor said that keeping in mind the service rendered to society by journalists, the MCC Budget had reserved Rs. 25 lakh to compensate the families who have lost their breadwinners. “Many journalists and their families have benefitted from this and as per the request by MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar, the amount will be increased to Rs. 50 lakh after getting approval from the Council,” the Mayor assured.

In his address, K.B. Ganapathy said that P.V. Giri is known for his social service and philanthropy in Mysuru and was sponsoring the calendar and diary for MDJA for years. “We are getting ready to welcome 2023 and I can say that 2022 was not a good year post-COVID pandemic. Let us leave behind bitter memories and welcome the New Year with sweet hopes,” he said.

New Pathrika Bhavana

MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar said that MCC, MUDA and the State Government were instrumental in sanctioning 9 gunta land at the foot of Chamundi Hill for Pathrika Bhavana as the existing building on Tyagaraja Road is difficult to access and too small. “But the 9 gunta land is yet to be handed over to us. I urge the MUDA Chairman to speed up the land transfer process,” he said.

On the occasion, Kannada Chaluvali Kendra Samithi felicitated MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar in the presence of Hosmutt Seer Chidananda Swamiji. Three Rs. 50,000 cheques were distributed to the families of journalists who had lost their loved ones due to COVID. Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar had arranged this from his personal funds. One cheque of Rs. 25,000 was issued by the MDJA.

Managing Director of The Windflower Resorts and Spa Tharun Giri, MDJA General Secretary M. Subramanya, City Vice-President M.S. Basavanna (Anurag Basavaraj), City Secretary P. Rangaswamy, Rural Vice-President Dharmapura Narayan, City MDJA Treasurer Nagesh Panathale and others were present.