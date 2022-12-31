No DJ parties tonight

December 31, 2022

The New Year events hosted at hotels and pubs see only 50 percent bookings.

The instructions issued by Mysuru City Police complying with Covid norms, snatch the sheen of parties where young denizens love to jive and groove…

Mysuru: As Mysuru gears up to welcome New Year 2023 today, the scare of COVID-19 pandemic returns, with the emergence of new variant of virus in BF.7 that has been claiming several lives in far away China, the epicentre of dreaded virus.

The joy of dwindling COVID wave in 2022 appears short lived as we will be stepping into New Year, though the new variant still remains restricted to China to a larger extent, except for those returning to the country and other States here found carrying a strain of the virus after tests on their arrival.

As a precautionary measure, the safety norms like compulsory wearing of mask in crowded places, maintaining social distance and use of hand sanitisers are back, with the State Government issuing a notification in this regard.

Like in other cities, Mysuru is also not behind in decking up in its own way, to greet the New Year with a bang, with an array of events lined up in public and private events. The hotels and restaurants that cash in on such events catering to the demands of revellers are also all set to satiate the needs of the denizens in celebration mood.

Unlike previous years, especially before COVID struck the country, DJ parties that was the favourite among youngsters, who love to jive and groove, are prohibited at hotels. The organisers should abide by the restrictions drawn by the local authorities. Those aged 60 years and above and pregnant women must wear mask and follow social distance.

The parties sans DJs seem to have dimmed the glint of fun moments, as according to the organisers at hotels and pubs, there has been a lacklustre response to the parties without their favourite music.

To substantiate, Hotel Owners Association Mysuru President C. Narayanagowda said, “the parties at some hotels and clubs are cancelled at the last minute owing to the restrictions. The organisers were reluctant over mandating the customers to wear mask, as not many are willing to abide by the same. Though some of them have organised entertainment programmes, the bookings are only 50 percent”.

Party at home, farm house

As DJ parties are banned at hotels, the fun loving lot have made their way into farm houses in the outskirts to make merry at their own comfort, preparing the dishes of their choice. While some prefer to usher in the moment with their family members at home. All these plans are to avoid being intercepted by the Police, especially in the case of drunk driving. Moreover, in such cases there is no provision for spot fine and the offenders have to go to Court to pay the fine and get their vehicles released.

Police vigil

The Police are all set to rein in the offenders, with over 35 patrolling parties deputed to keep the revellers under control in various parts of the city.

Heightened security arrangements are made especially in the heart of the city. The security measures are drawn after a meeting of Police Inspectors chaired by DCPs on the instructions of the City Police Commissioner yesterday.

Mysore Palace, the landmark structure of the city that attracts people from across the globe, is all set to welcome New Year. Mysore Palace Board has made arrangements of bursting colourful fire crackers in the backdrop of illuminated royal abode and melancholic music topped by other entertaining events today.

The Palace will be illuminated from 7 pm to 9 pm and from 11 pm to 12.15 am, while Karnataka Police Band will be entertaining the music connoisseurs with Karnataka and English orchestras from 11 pm to 12 am marking the dawn of 2023. It will be followed by the bursting of fire crackers that will paint the sky with myriad colours from 12 am to 12.15 am, stated Deputy Director of Palace Board T.S. Subramanya.