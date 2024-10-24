Kesare land: B.N. Bachegowda wrote a note to his Secretary 

October 24, 2024

Mysuru: The 14 sites in Vijayanagar Third and Fourth Stages were allegedly granted to B.M. Parvathi after MUDA acquired her 3.16-acre land at Kesare (Survey No. 464) without following proper land acquisition procedures.

This land had been gifted to Parvathi by her brother, B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy, who had originally purchased it from J. Devaraju.

While issuing a clarification on the land deal, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on July 26, 2024 that the preliminary notification was issued on 18-09-1992 to acquire the land in Kesare.

However, it does not appear to be settled for many years. Then, Devaraju wrote an application on 13.08.1996 to release his lands from land acquisition.

The final notification of the land at Kesare was made on 20.08.1997. Based on Devaraju’s application, the then Urban Development Minister B.N. Bachegowda, who reviewed the petition, wrote a note to his Principal Secretary. Based on this note, a letter was sent to MUDA.

On 24.07.1997, MUDA passed a resolution to exclude this land from land acquisition. On 30.08.1997 the Commissioner of MUDA recommended to the Secretary to Government to release the said lands from land acquisition.

A committee headed by the then Revenue Secretary V. Balasubramanian reviewed and de-notified the land along with 18 other such cases across the State. In MUDA, since 1984, a total of 235.30 acres of land in 13 layouts has been relinquished from land acquisition, clarified the CM at his press briefing.

Devaraju applied on 13.8.1996. The Urban Development Department wrote a letter to the MUDA Commissioner on 3.9.1996 asking for a report. Accordingly, on 30.8.1997, MUDA gave a report to the Government.

After that, under the chairmanship of Balasubramanian, the then Government decided to give up land acquisition in about 19 areas of the State and accordingly, on 18.5.1998, the State Government gave up possession, Siddaramaiah stated, ruling out any illegalities in the Kesare land.