Years of preparation must to climb Mount Everest: Dr. Usha Hegde
News

Years of preparation must to climb Mount Everest: Dr. Usha Hegde

October 24, 2024

Mysuru:  “Age is no barrier for achievement and it is also important to have the cooperation of family members to achieve in life,” opined Professor of JSS Medical College Dr. Usha Hegde who successfully climbed Mount Everest recently.

She was speaking after being felicitated at a programme organised to honour achievers from various fields at Dhvanyaloka on Bogadi Road in the city recently. The function was organised by Lotus and Lillies Extravaganza organisation.

“Years of preparations is needed to climb Mount Everest and this achievement was not a cakewalk for me. To start with, I began training at base camp situated at the height of 17,598 feet. In the second stage, I had to reach Camp-1 at 19,685 feet and prepare myself for the next stage. The difficult and dangerous phase of conquering Everest actually starts from here. From there, I reached Camp-2 (21,000 feet), Camp-3 (23,625) and Camp-4(26,085 feet) and finally conquered Mount Everest (29,029 feet),” said Dr. Usha Hegde.

Continuing, she said that apart from her teaching profession, she has engaged herself in sporting activities and has participated  in several marathons held at Mumbai and Bengaluru. “I am happy that there are many other women who have also achieved in their chosen fields. The co-operation of my family members was pivotal in my achievements,” she concluded.

Principal of Sarada Vilas College Dr. M. Devika, retired professor Prof. A. Shashikala, artists Sumithra Putty, Dr. Radha Mallappa, Dancer Dr. Nandana  Krishnakumar, Painter Vijaya, Ayurveda Doctor Dr. V. Smitha and Hema Shashikumar were also felicitated.

Lotus and Lillies Extravaganza Head  Sandhya Manjunath, Convenor Sumana Urs, office-bearers Sharada Ramachandra, Poornima, Lotus Raghavendra Patil and Shashikala were present.

