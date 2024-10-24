Dazzling Dasara illumination ends

October 24, 2024

Mysuru: Mysuru’s enchanting Dasara illumination came to a close last night, marking the end of a dazzling display that has bathed the city in festive lights.

The electrifying spectacle, executed by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), captivated lakhs of spectators, injecting a vibrant festive spirit into the hearts of residents and tourists alike.

The youth especially embraced the illuminated celebrations, flooding social media with reels, selfies, and photos. Last evening was the final chance to revel in this visual feast, as crowds once again thronged the streets, with many opting for open-top vehicle rides to capture the last glimpse.

Though traffic remained smooth, a significant crowd gathered to enjoy the final moments, knowing they’ll have to wait until Dasara 2025 to relive this atmosphere.

Stretching over 130 kilometres, the illumination included intricate displays around the Mysore Palace, with over 65 artistic creations crafted from lights attracting immense attention.

Since its launch on Oct. 3, the city’s electric decorations have mesmerised lakhs of visitors. The lights were switched off at 10 pm, signalling the official end of the Dasara festivities.

Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation’s (KSTDC) Ambaari double-decker bus tour, designed for sightseeing illuminated city, saw a notable surge in demand during the fest.

This year’s light decorations were not only visually stunning but also prioritised safety, with no reported electrical incidents. The 21-day illumination was inaugurated at the Hasiru Chappara on Sayyaji Rao Road.

From open cars to two-wheelers and foot traffic, countless individuals flocked to enjoy the city aglow. Each evening, as the clock neared 7 pm, the city streets came alive with excitement as the lights began to glow.

Palace illumination also concludes

The magnificent Mysore Palace illumination, which lit up nightly from 7 pm to 9 pm during Dasara festivities, also came to an end last night.

While the Palace will continue to be illuminated on select special occasions, the breathtaking combination of Palace and city lights can only be experienced again during next year’s Dasara festivities.

Encouraging response

“The scale of this year’s electric decoration is truly a remarkable feat. We have accomplished great things. Even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah enjoyed the view from the Ambaari bus and was highly pleased. Millions have flocked to see these light displays, which serves as a great encouragement to our efforts,” said K.M. Munigopalraju, Technical Director, CESC.