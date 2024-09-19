Jumboo Savari rehearsal causes traffic jam on Tilaknagar-Sayyaji Rao Road Junction

September 19, 2024

Non-functional traffic signal light inconveniences motorists

Mysuru: Jumboo Savari rehearsal yesterday caused traffic jam for more than 30 minutes at Tilaknagar-Sayyaji Rao Road in city.

With traffic signal light at Sayyaji Rao Road-Narayanaguru Road Junction (Deaf and Dumb School) not functioning since many days, there was chaos at this junction as vehicles from all four directions moved at once after Dasara jumbos passed through this junction towards the Torchlight Parade Grounds.

Added to this problem was the absence of Traffic Police to regulate traffic. Unable to move the vehicles, motorists had to stop their vehicles at this junction causing traffic jam. Many motorists took a U turn to take other roads to reach their destinations while a few indulged in wordy duel with other motorists out of frustration as they were unable to move their vehicles.

With Dasara round the corner and Dasara jumbos being provided training on Jumboo Savari route, including this particular junction where there is a traffic signal light, motorists stop their vehicles for Dasara jumbos to pass through this junction and then move their vehicles when the traffic signal turns green. Even Traffic Police are stationed at junctions on Jumboo Savari route to regulate smooth movement of vehicles.

But yesterday, the traffic signal light was not functioning and even Traffic Police was absent. As soon as the jumbos passed this junction, vehicles moved at once causing traffic jam. Many two-wheeler riders made their way and moved ahead while other vehicles unable to move ahead got stuck in the traffic jam. Finally, Traffic Police reached the spot and regulated the traffic.

With Dasara to be inaugurated on Oct. 3 atop Chamundi Hill, Mysuru is being decked up for the festivities and even tourists are visiting city in large numbers. Public said that a majority of traffic signals, which are not functioning due to various reasons, should be set right to prevent traffic chaos on city roads.