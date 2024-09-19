Union Ministers to attend Platinum Jubilee of Central Silk Board
News

Union Ministers to attend Platinum Jubilee of Central Silk Board

September 19, 2024

Mysuru: The Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Central Silk Board will be held on Sept. 20 at Karnataka State Open University Convocation Hall, Muktagangothri, at 10 am, said Central Silk Board Member-Secretary P. Shivakumar here on Tuesday.

Addressing mediapersons at Central Sericultural Research & Training Institute (CSRTI) auditorium, he said that Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy will be the chief guest while Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna will be present.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, T.S. Srivatsa and K. Harishgowda will be the guests on honour.

The Board has also organised an expo of silk products, screening of a documentary portraying 75 years of the Board, release of new technologies — new mulberry varieties, silkworm hybrids and machines and products, exchange of MoUs and MoAs between the Silk Board and various Research & Development organisations, distribution of awards — Best Farmers/ Stakeholders and Scientists, release of new silkworm breeds and mulberry variety, release of postal stamp cover and publications and cultural programme by reps of different States and UTs. 

