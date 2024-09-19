HSRP deadline extended till Nov. 20
HSRP deadline extended till Nov. 20

September 19, 2024

Bengaluru: The High Court yesterday extended the deadline for HSRP installation to Nov. 20, 2024. The State Government had earlier set multiple deadlines for installing HSRPs to all vehicles registered before Apr. 1, 2019. The latest deadline was Sept. 15. However, no penalties were enforced over the past few days due to the ongoing Court case. During the hearing on Sept. 18, the High Court responded to pleas from advocates and decided to extend the deadline.

This extension provides relief to motorists who were concerned about meeting the previous deadline.

Vehicle owners now have additional time to comply with the HSRP requirements without facing penalties. 

