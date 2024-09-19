World Tourism Day to send Message of Peace

September 19, 2024

Mysuru: The World Tourism Day celebrations to be held on Sept. 27 at 10 am in front of Mysore Palace will spread the message of ‘Tourism and Peace,’ said Joint Director of Tourism Department M.K. Savitha.

She was addressing a preliminary meeting of officers of several Departments and representatives of various organisations, at the meeting hall of Tourism Department here on Wednesday.

Savitha said, a large number of tourists have on their itinerary those countries where peace and safety prevail. Hence, it has been decided to celebrate the forthcoming Tourism Day with a message of harmony, involving people irrespective of religion. A procession of folk troupes will be taken out on the day.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will be inaugurating the website of Tourism Department, during the inauguration of Tourism Day celebrations. The inaugural ceremony will be followed by a procession from Palace to Highway Circle (Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle) in Bannimantap. Dasara elephants will also march in the procession, along with Police Band, Nadaswara troupe, Dollu Kunita, Kamsale, Veeragase, Kodava and Tibetan dance troupes, Chende- Maddale by Kerala troupe and other forms of cultural troupes, said Savitha.

The Officers, representatives of various organisations and college students and public who will be taking part in the procession should be dressed in white, the symbol of peace. Food and drinking water arrangements have been made for all the participants of the procession.

Deputy Director of Mysore Palace Board T.S. Subramanya, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) K. Rudresh, Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations Department T.K. Harish, Assistant Director of Tourism Department Prabhuswamy, Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, Mysuru Travels Association President B.S Prashanth, SKAL International Mysore President C.A. Jayakumar, Tourist Guides Association President S.J. Ashok, President of Drivers Association Nagaraju, President of D. Devaraja Urs Road Shop Owners and Tenants Association K.G. Prakash, entrepreneur Bharat Gowda, hotelier Samarth Vaidya and others attended the meeting.

Shoot a reel, win a prize

Shoot a reel of World Tourism Day celebrations on Sept. 27, upload it on your instagram account and tag it to Visit Mysuru page. The best of the video with most views and likes in the stipulated time will be given a prize, along with a video with best content, that will also be awarded, during Dasara.

— Joint Director of Tourism Department M.K. Savitha