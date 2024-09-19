Centre moves ahead with One Nation One Election

September 19, 2024

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led Central Government is pushing forward with its ambitious “One Nation One Election” initiative, following recommendations from a high-level panel to conduct simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, State Assemblies and local bodies in a phased approach.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the Union Cabinet’s approval on Wednesday, revealing that a dedicated implementation group, led by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind, will oversee the process.

He outlined the two-phase structure: First phase will synchronise LS and State Assembly polls, followed by local body polls within 100 days. However, the plan has drawn criticism from Opposition parties, who argue that it is logistically impractical.

To move forward, the Government needs to pass two Constitutional Amendment Bills in Parliament, requiring a broad consensus among political parties. With the BJP lacking a majority in the Lok Sabha, it must garner support from NDA allies and Opposition parties.

The Government may refer amendments to a Parliamentary Committee to allow for discussions with Opposition members. Additionally, to include local bodies in the elections, at least half of the States must ratify the Constitutional amendments.

If the Bills pass, the President will issue a notification after the first sitting of the LS following the general election, triggering the shift to simultaneous polls. This could result in early dissolution of some State Assemblies to align their terms with LS schedule.

For instance, the Bihar Assembly elections, expected in October or November 2025, could see the new Assembly dissolving in 2029 — a year earlier than the usual 2030 timeline — to align with the LS election.

The Election Commission of India will create a unified electoral roll for all Constituencies, a process that also requires State ratification.