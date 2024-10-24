‘Follow Basavanna’s principles, no need for Police or Courts’

October 24, 2024

Andhra Governor lauds Suttur Mutt for its service

Mysuru: Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S. Abdul Nazir, also a former Supreme Court Judge, said that there will be no need for Police Stations and Courts in the society if everyone adopts Basavanna’s Philosophy of ‘Kaayakave Kailasa’ (Work is Worship).

He was speaking after inaugurating the new building of Post-Graduate Student Hostel of JSS Medical College in JSS Hospital premises on M.G. Road here yesterday.

Regretting that everyone wants to acquire more and more wealth, Justice (Rtd.) Abdul Nazir observed that following Basavanna’s Kaayakave Kailasa will help in curbing greed and ill thoughts.

Pointing out that students can achieve success only if they pursue their dreams of doing something big, Nazir said that big thoughts are needed for big achievements. “It is our thoughts that shape our future. There should be firmness in our thoughts and objectives. If not, the results will be negative,” he said while regretting that the ignorance in our society has led to societal evils and the only solution for these evils seems to be acquisition of knowledge, he added.

Stating that Suttur Mutt has made enormous contributions for the transformation of the society, Nazir said it cannot be said where the society would have been today had not for religious places and Mutts. Mutts have been the leading light of the society, he added.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa said that many of Justice Abdul Nazir’s judgements as an SC Judge have been a model to the country. His judgements made the country stand united on many occasions, he added.

Lauding Suttur Mutt for its yeoman service to the society, the MLA said that Mutts have been playing a key role in guiding the youth in the right direction. The day seems to be more special as the programme is taking place on the same day as Kittur Rani Chennamma Jayanti, he said and appealed JSS Institutions to set up a gobar gas (biogas) plant using tonnes of cow dung that is available.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, who graced the occasion, said that Abdul Nazir is a living example on how having big dreams will help one in achieving big. Pointing out that Justice Nazir is a native of Mudabidri in Dakshina Kannada district, the Seer said it is something special that Nazir was selected directly as a Supreme Court Judge while serving in the Karnataka High Court. “Nazir was a talented and efficient Judge, who gave rulings without any prejudice or in a partisan manner,” he added.

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS-AHER)Vice-Chancellor Dr. Surinder Singh, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary S.P. Manjunath, S. Shivakumaraswamy, Director R. Mahesh, Registrar Dr. B. Manjunath, JSS Medical college Principal Dr. Basavana Gowdappa, Medical Superintendent Dr. C.P. Madhu, Controller of Examinations Dr. R. Sudhindra Bhat and others were present.