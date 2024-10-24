Foundation laid for new entrance gate of St. Joseph’s Cathedral

October 24, 2024

Mysuru: The foundation for the new entrance gate of St. Joseph’s Cathedral, (St. Philomena’s Church), was laid in the presence of the Arch Bishop Emeritus and the Apostolic Administrator of Mysore Diocese Most Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras, Vicar General of Mysore Diocese Rev. Msgr. Alfred John Mendonca, Financial Administrator Rev. Fr. Sebastian Alexander, Chancellor Rev. Fr. Joseph Packiaraj, Parish Priest of St. Joseph’s Cathedral Rev. Fr. Staney D’ Almeda and Director of Light House Poles Pvt. Ltd, Dwaraka India, manufacturer of the decorative and ornamental entrance gate M.A. Napoleon.

The new wider entrance is being constructed as the small gate which is right opposite to the Church is congested and causing jams during entry and exit of tourist vehicles from the Church. Also, St. Joseph’s Cathedral, which is world famous, was not having an aesthetic and convenient entrance gate. Hence, St. Joseph’s Cathedral needed a proper entrance gate with security accommodation and decorative elements.

This new gate will also enhance the security of the magnificent Cathedral. St. Philomena’s Church is unique because, it is the tallest in the country and the second tallest in Asia. The Church is modelled after the Cologne Cathedral in Germany.

The new gate of St. Joseph’s Cathedral (St. Philomena’s Shrine) will stand as a beacon of hope and connection, beckoning all who pass through its threshold to experience the beauty and warmth of Faith and Love towards the Creator.

The entrance gate work is expected to be completed by December this year, according to Church authorities.