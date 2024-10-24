Release of book ‘Satyavanne Heluththene’ tomorrow
News

Release of book ‘Satyavanne Heluththene’ tomorrow

October 24, 2024

Staging of play from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31

Mysuru: A book of a play titled ‘Satyavanne Heluththene’ with a tagline Charitreya Utkhanana (Excavation of History) authored by former Rangayana Mysuru Director Addanda C. Cariappa and published by Ayodhya Publications, Bengaluru, will be released tomorrow (Oct. 25) at 5.30 pm at Kiru Rangamandira (Mini Theatre) at the premises of Kalamandira in the city.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, actor and theatre director Prakash Belavadi and Aditya Adhikaari Hospital’s Dr. Chandrashekar will be present during the release of the book.

‘Satyavanne Heluththene,’ written and directed by Cariappa, is produced by Rangabhoomi Trust, Kodagu. The play will be staged from Oct. 28 to 31 at 6.30 pm at Kiru Rangamandira.

