DSS protests for implementation of caste census report

October 24, 2024

Mysuru: Activists of District Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) staged a protest in front of Deputy Commissioner’s office in the city on Tuesday demanding that the State Government should accept and implement the caste census report and increase the reservation slab for Dalits and Backward Classes from the existing 50% to 75%.

“Dalits, Advasis, Nomadics, Backward Classes and minorities and other exploited sections of the society who together form a majority population in the state, are fighting for social justice for decades. But the caste based party politics in the State was preventing the welfare and development of these neglected sections of the society,” alleged the protesters.

Continuing, DSS activists said that immediately after the caste census report was accepted by the government, leaders of some castes, political parties and organisations have expressed their resentment and are opposing its implementation which is very disappointing and DSS strongly condemns it. We urge the State Government of take a firm stand in favour of social justice, added the DSS activists.

They further said that, the State Government, by raising the reservation cap from 50% to 75% for SC/St and other Backward Classes, must become a model State in the country for taking a firm stand on social justice and concluded by appreciating the Congress Government for trying to improve the conditions of the neglected sections of the society by formulating policies for their welfare. District DSS Convener Bettaiah Kote, Alagodu Shivakumar, Shambhulingaswamy, Hegganur Ningaraju, Prema, Mahadevamma and others participated in the protest.