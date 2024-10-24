State Temperance Board Stall opens at Dasara Expo
October 24, 2024

Mysuru: Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Ayub Khan opined that it is pertinent to create awareness about the ill-effects of liquor and drugs in the society.

He was speaking after inaugurating the stall of Karnataka State Temperance Board at the Exhibition premises in city recently.

Khan said, in the present situation, it is important to create awareness about the ill-effects of liquor and drugs among the public, especially in the students, who are considered as the future citizens of the country.

The stall of State Temperance Board has been designed in a meaningful manner, with the messages of Mahatma Gandhi and several other prominent personalities of the society, displayed in the stall.

The visitors to the expo should compulsorily visit this stall of Temperance Board and the information gleaned from the exhibits, should be shared among their family members, friends and neighbours, joining hands with the Board in creating awareness against social malaises.

Khan also released a book and leaflets published by the State Temperance Board.

Secretary of the Board Mahesh, Assistant Director of Information and Publicity Department T.K. Harish Kumar and others were present.

