Retired cops seek Police patrolling to curb crimes in Police Layout
Retired cops seek Police patrolling to curb crimes in Police Layout

October 24, 2024

Mysuru:  Retired Police personnel, residing in Police Layout at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar in city are apprehensive over living in unsecured environs. They have submitted a memorandum to the City Police Commissioner seeking action to check criminal activities  in the locality.

The residents have complained that house burglaries, chain snatchings and oth er crimes have become common in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar and adjacent JSS Nagar Layout besides frequent accidents reported on the 80 ft. road.

They have urged the city Top Cop to implement Police patrolling in both the areas during night times and install speed humps to prevent accidents.

Retired Police personnel Devappaji, B. Doreswamy, Guruswamy, BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary D. Lohit, Puttananjappa, Mallikarjuna, Neelappa, Mallanna and others were present.

