New Year bash should end by 1 am, Police

December 31, 2022

Mysuru: As the people are preparing to welcome New Year 2023 in their own style this evening, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh has asked all the organisers and general public to wind up the celebration by 1 am.

The Top Cop told media persons, “No DJ parties are allowed and those who ransack the private properties by breaking pots and other articles will be strictly dealt with. Wheeling and other untoward incidents aren’t allowed, with Police deployed in various places in city.”

While there are no restrictions on hosting parties in private, they have to keep a check on the sound or else Police will be forced to act. The Pink Police, involving Women Police, will also be doing rounds, he added. Hence, people should resort to peaceful celebration without troubling others, the Police Commissioner said.