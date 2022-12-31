New Year bash should end by 1 am, Police
News, Top Stories

New Year bash should end by 1 am, Police

December 31, 2022

Mysuru: As the people are preparing to welcome New Year 2023 in their own style this evening, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh has asked all the organisers and general public to wind up the celebration by 1 am.

The Top Cop told media persons, “No DJ parties are allowed and those who ransack the private properties by breaking pots and other articles will be strictly dealt with. Wheeling and other untoward incidents aren’t allowed, with Police deployed in various places in city.”

While there are no restrictions on hosting parties in private, they have to keep a check on the sound or else Police will be forced to act. The Pink Police, involving Women Police, will also be doing rounds, he added. Hence, people should resort to peaceful celebration without troubling others, the Police Commissioner said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching