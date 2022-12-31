Cops recover Rs. 3.55 crore stolen property in 2022

December 31, 2022

Mysuru: The City Police have recovered Rs. 3.55 crore worth booty against Rs. 6.34 crore worth total articles stolen, cracking 320 cases out of 753 registered in various Police Stations in city in the year 2022. In all, 346 accused were arrested in the cases solved in the year.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh gave the details at the Property Return Parade organised at his office premises today. Those articles released by the Court in compliance with the procedure were handed back to the respective owners, who were equally delighted to receive them intact.

Explaining further, the City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh said, “of the articles recovered, 4.6 kg of gold, 16.9 kg silver, 184 two-wheelers, four cars, 15 three-wheelers, 106 cellphones and 18 laptops, totalling worth Rs. 20,97,700 are recovered, besides household articles, industrial and other types of articles among the recoveries made during the year.”

Among the total 320 cases solved, highest of 132 were vehicle-lifting cases, followed by 61 chain-snatchings, 33 house burglary cases, 30 ordinary theft cases, 22 extortion cases, 16 related to 102 Cr.PC cases, 15 house theft cases, five theft cases involving house maids, four dacoities and two cattle theft cases.

“As part of Crime Prevention Month-2022, various awareness programmes on crime prevention and traffic rules were conducted. The meetings involving general public were conducted at both Station and Sub-Division levels. Besides, awareness programmes were conducted at schools and colleges, targeting both the students and faculty. To create awareness on women-related crimes, several initiatives were also taken up at factories with more women workers, offices and other working places,” he said.

Transit areas like bus stands, railway stations and crowded places like tourist spots were also covered to create awareness on thefts in public places. Jathas were also taken out. The awareness on various types of cyber offences was also conducted, under the aegis of Cyber Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station.

Surprise raids were conducted on the houses of rowdy-sheeters with the sole intention of keeping a tab on their activities and security cases were booked against those who are active still. In addition, joint inspection drives involving law and order and Traffic Police personnel were conducted at various places in city and the vehicles were seized in case of any suspicion and the documents were seized after verification.

The traffic offenders were booked under Indian Motor Vehicle (IMV) Act and were let off after collecting the fine and issuing dossiers. Besides, action has been taken to recommend Regional Transport Office (RTO) to suspend the licences of erring people. In the year 2022 alone, It has been recommended to keep 593 licences under suspension, the Commissioner added.

The stringent measures are also being taken to check drug peddlers and drugs worth Rs. 22.30 lakh (Rs. 20,30,500) were seized in 33 cases booked under NDPS Act and 61 accused arrested in those cases.

It includes Ganja weighing 91 kg and 532 grams, MDMA weighing 58 grams and 20 mg, charas weighing 283 grams, ecstasy tablet weighing three grams and 17 mg and LSD of 50 mg.

The Police patrolling is intensified especially at crowded places even in the morning hours, with the more stress on ‘Police Visibility’. On the other hand to strengthen night patrolling too, the senior officers are overseeing the beats with the compulsory instructions to implement every beats.

The Dial-112 patrol vehicles also have been instructed to do regular rounds, with the emphasis on Police Visibility in night hours too. During the patrolling, Police have been particularly directed to keep an eye on those on Modus Operandi Bureau (MOB) list especially pertaining to property theft cases. Similarly, 1,966 in MO list are under the radar, the City Police Commissioner added.

The articles recovered were displayed in order by the respective Police Stations.

DCP (Law and Order) M. Mutthuraj, DCP (Crime and Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna, DCP (CAR) Shivaraj, and other Police officers were present.