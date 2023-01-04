We could have saved 23 lives: City Police Commissioner

January 4, 2023

We could have saved 23 lives and prevented mental issues arising out of head injuries in 18 persons, said City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh.

Speaking to Star of Mysore on the number of accidents that are on the rise within the city limits, he said unfortunately, 23 persons have died as they refused to wear a helmet despite several advice and warnings.

“18 persons are suffering from serious mental ailments and chances of them fully recovering are bleak. Their lives and the lives of their close family members have turned tragic due to one careless move,” he regretted.

The helmet rule has been made compulsory and fines are being levied on violators for their own safety and not to collect money on behalf of the Government. “We have to be tough in enforcing the law. Everyone must understand that wearing a good-standard helmet can save lives and also prevent head injuries,” he said.

“We are here to enforce the helmet rule for your own safety. In 2022, 2,90,971 cases were booked for riding pillion without helmet and Rs. 1,30,48,100 has been collected as fines. This shows the extent of violation despite many awareness campaigns and penalty drives,” he added.