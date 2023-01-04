Guest lecturers launch indefinite stir

January 4, 2023

Mysuru: Urging fulfilment of various demands, hundreds of guest lecturers today launched an indefinite strike, in front of Kuvempu statue at the main entrance of Manasagangothri.

In their memorandum addressed to the Registrar of University of Mysore, Atithi Upanyasakara Balaga (Association of Guest Lecturers) have listed various demands that remain to be addressed by the Government, mainly the issuance of written order to work and revision in honorarium.

Raising slogans against the authorities and demanding justice, the agitators who held placards highlighting the loopholes in administrative machinery, brought to notice the decision of the Syndicate meeting of the Varsity to revise the honorarium of guest lecturers applicable from Oct.1, 2022.

The honorarium has been revised and the Syndicate meeting held on Dec. 9, 2002 resolved to issue the order applicable from Dec.1, 2022 to the guest lecturers to discharge their duties, which remains on paper.

Considering the travails the students may have to face otherwise, the guest lecturers in various post-graduate wings are discharging their duties and are also involved in admission process on the basis of oral order.

However, no written order has been issued yet, which has brought disrepute to the fraternity. The Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and Finance Officer are responsible for creating anti- administrative environment and mess in academics.

“We have been making persistent demands to the authorities concerned to pay revised honorarium, but to no avail. The authorities have been coming out with lame excuses for the past one month,” they alleged.

Dr. Chandrashekar, H.V. Girish, Dr. Sridhar, Dr. Chaitra, Dr. Murali, Dr. Sowjanya and others are participating in the protest.